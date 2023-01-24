New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday assured leaders from Maharashtra that steps would be taken soon to help the ailing sugar industry in the state, including increasing the quota for export of the sweetener.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis led a delegation of BJP leaders having stakes in the sugar cooperative industry for a meeting with Shah seeking redressal of their grievances.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Fadnavis said Shah assured the leaders to address their grievances on difficulty in accessing working capital, margin money, loan restructuring and making available funds for setting up ethanol projects.

The meeting was attended by BJP leaders Raodaheb Patil Dave, Pankaja Munde, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Harshvardhan Patil and Dhananjay Mahadik, among others.

