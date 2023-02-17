Nagpur, Feb 17 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday will attend a programme organised by the Lokmat Media group in Nagpur to celebrate the birth centenary of its founder-editor and veteran freedom fighter Jawaharlal Darda, popularly known as 'Babuji', and golden jubilee of its Marathi newspaper's edition from the city.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis will be the guests of honour at the event, a Lokmat Media statement said on Friday.

Also Read | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde-Led Faction Gets Shiv Sena Party Name, Bow and Arrow Symbol.

At the programme to be held at Suresh Bhat Auditorium at Reshimbag, Shah will release a special issue of the Nagpur edition of Lokmat, a leading regional language newspaper in the country, said the statement.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader will also release a commemorative coin in the memory of 'Babuji' and a special postage stamp on Lokmat's golden jubilee, it added.

Also Read | High Inflation, Low Growth, Unemployment Putting ‘Intolerable Burdens’ on People, Says Congress Leader P Chidambaram.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)