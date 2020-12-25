New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be present at Gaushala temple in Kishangarh village, Mehrauli, South West Delhi at 11 am to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual address to farmers today.

In a bid to reach out to farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will allay the concerns of the farmers related to the farm laws and also release Rs 18,000 crore as next instalment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to over 9 crore farmers .

Several central ministers, MPs, MLAs and BJP office bearers will be present among the electorate to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with farmers on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

He will also have a conversation with farmers from six different states during the event.Sources said several union ministers will be in their constituencies or in other parts of the country.Party chief JP Nadda has directed union ministers, MPs and MLAs to participate in the address.Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will also listen to the PM's interaction with farmers in Assam's Silchar, while Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal will be in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh.Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani will be in her constituency Amethi while Union Minister for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan will be in Jagatsinghpur in Odisha.Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is expected to be in Jaisalmer whereas Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will listen to the programme from Patna. Union Minister General (Retd) V K Singh will be in Ghaziabad, his parliamentary constituency.

Meanwhile, farmers continue their protest at the borders of Delhi against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

