Shahjahanpur (UP), Jul 27 (PTI) Two women allegedly involved in selling smack and other narcotic substances were arrested here, police said on Tuesday.

Police arrested the two women -- Maya Devi and Radha -- on Monday after receiving information that they were living in Azizganj locality in Kotwali city and involved in selling smack and other intoxicants for a long time, Superintendent of Police S Anand said.

Smack, doda and cash was recovered from their possession, he said.

Anand said the women told police that they were selling contraband to earn well to look after their families.

Efforts are on to find the source from where they were getting the narcotics, he said.

