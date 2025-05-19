Baramati (Maharashtra) [India] May 19 (ANI): NCP SP chief Sharad Pawar has criticized Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut for his remarks regarding the diplomatic delegation of Indian Members of Parliament sent abroad in connection with 'Operation Sindoor.'

Pawar emphasized that such decisions should not be made based on party affiliations and stressed the importance of maintaining a unified national approach in international matters.

Pawar said, " Such decisions are not made based on political party lines. When Narasimha Rao's government was in power, such a delegation from Maharashtra was appointed under the chairmanship of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, I was also a member of that delegation. When international matters arise, party-based stand should not be taken."

Pawar asserted, the government has created a delegation to communicate India's position on recent events involving Pakistan post the Pahalgam terror attack.

Pawar said, "Today, the government has made a delegation to represent the country. What happened with Pakistan after Pahalgam terror attack, this delegation has been sent to communicate that position. I cannot react on his individual opinions, nor I can speak for Sanjay Raut. His opinion is his own, and he has the right to hold it. However, I do see that a Member of Parliament from his party is also part of this delegation. Our (NCP SP) stance is that local politics should not be brought into this matter", he added.

Earlier, Sanjay Raut had accused the central government of politicizing the matter instead of convening a special parliamentary session. He expressed disappointment that his party, which has nine Members of Parliament, was not consulted before forming the delegation.

"The government is making a spectacle out of this instead of addressing the issue with proper parliamentary proceedings. We had asked for a special session of Parliament to discuss the situation. Instead of engaging elected representatives in dialogue, they are theatrically sending special delegations abroad," Raut stated. (ANI)

