New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday highlighted Swami Vivekananda's vision of harmony and acceptance on the anniversary of his historic address at the World's Parliament of Religions in Chicago.

September 11, 1893, was a pivotal day when Swami Vivekananda delivered his iconic speech at the World's Parliament of Religions in Chicago, leaving an indelible mark on global interfaith dialogue.

His powerful words, "I speak on behalf of a faith that has taught the world not just tolerance but acceptance," continue to resonate profoundly today, advocating for harmony in our increasingly multi-religious and multicultural world.

Vivekananda emphasised India's spiritual heritage, promoting acceptance beyond mere tolerance and spoke against sectarianism, bigotry, and fanaticism, advocating for a more inclusive world. His address highlighted India's rich traditions and their relevance to global peace.

Tharoor stated that Vivekananda's message remains crucial in today's world, which is grappling with religious tensions and extremism. His call for acceptance and understanding serves as a timeless reminder of the need for interfaith harmony and respect.

In a post on X, he said, "'Sectarianism, bigotry, and its horrible descendant, fanaticism, have long possessed this beautiful earth'." Remembering Swami Vivekananda's historic Chicago speech from September 11, 1893, a powerful call for harmony that is as relevant today as it was then. His words resonate more than ever: "'I speak on behalf of a faith that has taught the world not just tolerance but acceptance'". A wonderful evocation of India's rich spiritual heritage to the world, and a prescription for harmony in a multi-religious society. Today is a day to remember the profound impact of his words."

Swami Vivekananda, born as Narendranath Datta in Calcutta on January 12, 1863, was the chief disciple of Ramakrishna Paramhansa and advocated the doctrine of service, education, and spiritual upliftment.

In his Chicago speech, Vivekananda emphasised that religious pluralism is embedded in Hinduism. He also spoke against Sectarianism, bigotry, and fanaticism.

"I am proud to belong to a religion which has taught the world both tolerance and universal acceptance. We believe not only in universal toleration, but we accept all religions as true. I am proud to belong to a nation which has sheltered the persecuted and the refugees of all religions and all nations of the earth. I am proud to tell you that we have gathered in our bosom the purest remnant of the Israelites, who came to southern India and took refuge with us in the very year in which their holy temple was shattered to pieces by Roman tyranny. I am proud to belong to the religion which has sheltered and is still fostering the remnant of the grand Zoroastrian nation," Vivekananda spoke at the World Parliament of Religions in Chicago.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared Swami Vivekananda's historic address at the World Parliament of Religions at Chicago in 1893 and called it a "watershed" moment.

"This speech by Swami Vivekananda, delivered in Chicago on this day in 1893, is widely regarded as a watershed moment. Emphasising harmony and universal brotherhood, he passionately spoke about the ideals of Indian culture on the world stage. It is truly among the most celebrated and inspiring moments in our history," PM Modi said. (ANI)

