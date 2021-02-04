Shimla, Feb 4 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh's capital Shimla received the first snowfall of 2021 on Thursday.

Fresh snowfall started in Shimla, Kufri, Keylong, Kalpa and several other high reaches of the state on Thursday morning and continued till filing of the report.

Predicting snowfall in mid and high hills, the Meteorological Department had already issued yellow weather warning for thunderstorm in Himachal Pradesh for February 4.

The Shimla Meteorological Centre forecast thunderstorms in plains, low hills on February 4 and rain, snowfall in mid and high hills of the state on February 4 and 5.

The weather office issues colour-coded warnings to alert people ahead of severe or hazardous weather that has the potential to cause "damage, widespread disruption or danger to life".

Yellow, the least dangerous of all the weather warnings, indicates the possibility of severe weather over the next few days.

