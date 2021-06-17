Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17 (ANI) Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana on Thursday slammed Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole for his statement that the party will contest the next Assembly polls alone and not as partners of Maha Vikas Aghadi Alliance.

The editorial in Saamana pointed out that adding to the vows of the state which is already battling the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for Maratha, OBC, Dhangar reservations, some people have got into the mode of politics, elections and over-confidence.

In such a situation, some people are busy thinking only about politics, elections and showing over-confidence, it said, adding that people in Maharashtra are obsessed with politics, but it was never felt before that they are so much 'obsessed'.

"Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole is a grassroots leader. Now he too has asserted to bring power in Maharashtra on his own by contesting the upcoming elections. He will bring the party to power and will make a Congress Chief Minister on his own, he has made such an announcement with over-confidence. There is no confusion in his mind on who will be the Chief Minister."

The editorial quoted Patole as saying that, if the party gives him permission, he is ready to be the Chief Ministerial candidate in the 2024 Assembly elections in Maharashtra.

Therefore it is clear from Nana Patole's statements that he will not rest till he sits on the throne of Maharashtra, opined the editorial.

Quoting Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's statement on Patole's remarks, the editorial said that those who will have a majority of 145 MLAs, they will form the government and will decide on the Chief Minister.

"Parliamentary democracy is a game of majority figures. Those who will win the game will sit on the throne. There is nothing wrong in having desire and ambition in politics. But in the end, if the majority figure is not there, then what will walking and talking do?" said the editorial.

It further stated that former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis used to say 'I will come again' but he didn't come back to power, adding that his strength of 105 MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party went in vain and the three parties (Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena) came together to garner a majority.

"So no one should claim 2024 from now on. Nana Patole's party is in power in Maharashtra. Congress is an important component in Maha Vikas Aghadi," said the editorial.

It stated that as soon as Nana Patole announced about going solo in the upcoming elections, BJP strongman Raosaheb Danve also announced that the BJP will contest the 2024 assembly polls on its own. Now Shiv Sena-BJP alliance is not possible again, so BJP has to fight on its own, the editorial of Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana quoted the Union Minister as saying.

It further backed Danve's statement where he said that in politics, when, where, who will come closer to whom cannot be predicted and no one is a permanent enemy or a permanent friend in politics.

The editorial stated that although the 2024 elections are still far away, but leaders have already started talking about contesting the elections on their own. It also suspected a conspiracy behind holding Lok Sabha or assembly elections ahead of time.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut reacting to Patole's statement said, "A friend in Maha Vikas Aghadi, state Congress Chief Nana Patole said that he will contest the elections alone. They will be part of the government but will contest elections alone. You can contest elections. Then the remaining two parties will think about what they will do together in the future."

This comes amid the growing discontent in Maha Vikas Aghadi, especially Congress which indicated that it may opt for fighting the elections separately. (ANI)

