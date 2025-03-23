Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 23 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray said that he has written a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to investigate the "road scam" 2023-24.

Earlier, Thackeray addressed a press conference on Friday and stated that he wants the Economic Offences Wing to investigate the alleged road construction scam.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: CBI Dismisses Abetment to Suicide Theory, Submits Two Closure Reports in Cases Filed by Actor’s Father KK Singh and Ex-Girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

Reiterating his demand, Thackeray stated that he exposed the scam in 2023 and emphasised that the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) was investigating the case.

"Today I have written a letter to the Chief Minister. In that, I have demanded that the road scam 2023-24 be investigated by EOW... On January 15, 2023, I had exposed the road scam", Aaditya Thackeray said to the reporters on Saturday.

Also Read | BJP President Election: RSS Says 'No Differences With Bharatiya Janata Party, Election for Party Chief To Be Held Soon'.

Furthermore, Thackeray said that MLAs from both sides in the assembly have held the scam responsible for the condition of Mumbai in the present time. He added that BMC has claimed that 26 per cent of work has been done, but it has not been done, due to which EOW should investigate the case.

"Yesterday, people from both sides of the House, whether they are MLAs of the ruling party or the opposition party, had the same thing to say: that the condition of Mumbai today is because of this scam... BMC claims that 26% of the work has been done, but I believe that even 26% of the work has not been done. EOW should investigate this whole matter; this is my demand", he added.

Earlier in January, Aaditya Thackeray slammed the Eknath Shinde-led government for floating new tenders for 400 km of road work, claiming the government was not doing any work on the ground.

In the Press conference, Shiv Sena Leader Aaditya Thackeray said earlier, "This government last year floated tenders worth 5000 crores for roads but nothing happened. Now a new tender has been floated. The Rs 6000 crore tender was floated for 400 km of road work. Usually, the work begins in October and ends by June before the beginning of the monsoon. But now, if tenders are given at this moment, when will the work be done."

Aaditya Thackeray also questioned, "Did they get the Non-Objection Certificate (NOC) from traffic? Various questions are there. This is a Big scam of BMC," he alleged. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)