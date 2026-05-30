India News | Shivakumar Indicates Oath-taking Ceremony May Take Place on June 3

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 30 (ANI): Former Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, who is expected to be elected new leader of Congress Legislature Party in Karnataka, indicated on Saturday that the oath ceremony may take place on June 3.

Asked if the oath ceremony of the new Chief Minister will take place on June 3, he said, "third, third".

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Shivakumar earlier left for the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting.

Visuals showed the Congress leader leaving his residence as supporters gathered in large numbers ahead of the meeting.

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Shivakumar touched the steps of Vidhan Soudha as he entered the building.

Aaradhya, an astrologer, who met Shivakumar earlier, told mediapersons that he had advised the Congress leader that the oath ceremony should take place on June 3 at 5:15 pm.

Siddaramaiah had stepped down as Chief Minister on May 28, stating that his resignation was voluntary and based on the suggestion of the party high command.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot had accepted Siddaramaiah's resignation and dissolved the Council of Ministers with immediate effect.

Siddaramaiah was asked to continue as Chief Minister till alternative arrangements are made. (ANI)

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