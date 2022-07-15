Noida, Jul 15: A Muslim man in western Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district is all set to participate in his sixth Kanwar Yatra, and in an apparent departure from the past he has informed the district authorities about this.

Wakil Malik, 42, says he follows Islam but has faith in Lord Shiva too.

Every year, during the auspicious month of Shravan, many Shiva devotees visit Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand to fetch the waters of the Ganga. This holy water is then offered by these “kanwars” to Lord Shiva.

"I have been on Kanwar Yatras to Haridwar five times in the past but like others I couldn't go during the Covid pandemic. I want to take part in the Yatra and make it my sixth trip," Malik, who lives in Bhaiswal village of Shamli's Garhipukhta tehsil, told PTI. Maharashtra: 'Will Quit Politics if a Single MLA Loses Polls', Says CM Eknath Shinde.

"I have faith in Mahadev. During my previous Yatras there has not been any problem and both the Hindu and Muslim communities in my village have no issues with my practice," he said.

Malik, who has four daughters, a son and a wife at home, said he works as a daily-wage labourer. He said his family does not mind him taking part in the Hindu procession. Rubaiya Sayeed, Daughter of Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mufti Muhammad Sayeed, Identifies Yasin Malik As Her Abductor in 1989 Kidnapping Case.

"They know I like going on Kanwar Yatra and I do it on my own. There's no pressure on me to do it. I don't do it with an ill-intention towards anyone. 'Galat nahi karte kisi ka... Prabhu ka naam lete hain' (I don't wrong anyone, I just chant the name of the Lord)," he added.

Malik said he has given it in writing to the district administration and the local police that he would undertake the Yatra this time also and sought their assurance so that "nothing unnecessary or untoward happens to me or my family".

This is the first time he has taken this step. He said local police officials have assured his safety.

He said he did not want his Yatra to cause any unnecessary Hindu-Muslim religious row.

“That is why I have informed officials. The local police officials have shared their phone numbers with me and told me I can call them anytime I need," he said.

Malik estimates that he would have to walk over 250 km on foot.

"I will leave on July 22 and hope to reach Haridwar. I will take the holy Ganga water from there and start for Pura Mahadev temple on the Meerut-Baghpat border," he said.

“The Pura Mahadev temple is where I will offer Ganga water to Lord Shiva and then return to my village in Shamli and offer the holy water at the local temple," Shiva's Muslim devotee added.

He said has even got the 'muhurat' (auspicious time) for offering the Ganga water at Pura Mahadev. That's 7.17 pm on July 26.

Meanwhile, Shamli district administration's nodal officer for Kanwar Yatra Arvind Kumar said he is not aware of Malik's case, and added that everyone has religious freedom in the country.

"There is no restriction on anybody as such for participating in the Kanwar Yatra. It is a matter of faith for people and everyone has the freedom of religious practice," Kumar, the additional district magistrate, told PTI.

He said all preparations for the Yatra, taking place after two years due to the pandemic, have been made.

Shelter camps have been set up along two 60-km road stretches in Shamli for pilgrims and potholes and hanging power cables fixed to ensure a hassle-free Yatra, the officer said.

"Meat shops along the routes will remain shut while the operation of liquor vends will be discouraged by us during the Yatra period. No unauthorized 'bhaang' shops will be allowed on the routes," he added.

Lakhs of devotees are expected to cross through Shamli during the Kanwar Yatra this year, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)