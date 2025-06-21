Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 21 (ANI): Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met with the family members of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who lost his life in the AI-171 plane crash on June 12.

The Union Minister paid tributes to the former Gujarat CM and said that it was a "privilege" for him to work with him. Chouhan served as Madhya Pradresh Chief Minister before joining Union Council of Ministers.

He said Vijay Rupani dedicated his life towards the nation and Gujarat touched new heights of development in his tenure.

"My dear friend, Vijay Rupani with whom I got the privilege to work very closely as the Chief Minister....He was the Chief Minister of Gujarat and I was the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. He dedicated his entire life to the service of the nation...When he was the state's Chief Minister, Gujarat touched new heights of development...I pray to God for the peace of the departed soul", Shivraj Singh Chouhan told ANI.

On June 16, the last rites of Rupani were performed with full state honours in Rajkot.

Vijay Rupani's body was taken in a funeral procession through Rajkot before reaching the cremation ground. The state police gave a guard of honour as a mark of tribute to the former chief minister.

Rupani was accorded a 21-gun salute and the last rites were performed at the Ramnathpara crematorium.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel were among those who paid their respects to the departed leader.

Vijay Rupani was among the 241 victims of the AI-171 plane crash. The Boeing 787 flight, which was bound for London's Gatwick airport, crashed soon after his takeoff from the Ahmedabad airport on June 12. (ANI)

