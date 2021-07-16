Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan performing Kanyadaan ritual of one of his adopted daughters. (Photo/ ANI)

Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 16 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday married off his three adopted daughters in Vidisha.

Chouhan and his wife were seen performing 'Kanyadaan' ritual during the wedding of his daughters at a temple here.

He said that he adopted these girls when he was a Member of Parliament.

"A big responsibility is going to be fulfilled today. I was a Member of Parliament when I adopted these girls. I am happy that three of my daughters are getting married today," Chouhan said.

In a tweet, Chouhan expressed his happiness that his three daughters--Radha, Preeti, and Suman are getting married in a simple ceremony.

"Today my three daughters are entering their future happy life. This day is a day of utmost auspiciousness and good fortune for every father," he said.

Chouhan also planted three saplings in the name of his three adopted daughters before their wedding ceremony on Thursday.

"Sometimes I will sit in the shade of these trees and remember my daughters, and sometimes I will enjoy tea with them. May my girls always be happy, this is the blessing of this father!" the Chief Minister wrote on Twitter.

While speaking to ANI, he said that he adopted his daughters when they aged between one and a half to three years.

"They had no guardian, so I decided to keep them with me. Sadhna ji brought them up with great love and today we have these daughters married. I am very happy," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)