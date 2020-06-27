Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 27 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan offered prayer at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Vaari Temple at Tirumala Hill, Tirupati of Chittoor district on Saturday.

Chouhan was accompanied by his family members. The temple administration and local BJP leaders welcomed the Chief Minister and his family.

Earlier, Chouhan visited the ashram of religious guru Tridandi Srimannarayana Ramanuja Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, Rangareddy district on Thursday. (ANI)

