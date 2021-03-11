Kota (Rajasthan), Mar 11 (PTI) The Rajasthan Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested a station house officer (SHO) and constable posted at Dei police station of Bundi district for allegedly accepting bribe from a liquor shop contractor.

The accused SHO and the constable had demanded monthly bribe of Rs 7,000 for each of his two liquor shops in the area and had accepted Rs 4,000 at the time of verification of the complaint on Wednesday.

The SHO of Dei police station Narayanram and constable Hariram Verma (32) of the same police station were on Thursday arrested after the duo accepted bribe of Rs 10,000 from one Motilal Meena (46), a liquor shop contractor in Bundi district, ASP (ACB), Kota, Chandrasheel Thakur said.

Meena runs two liquor shops in villages under Dei police station area and both the accused had demanded monthly bribe of Rs 7,000 for each of his two liquor shops totalling Rs 14,000 every month, he added.

The complainant approached the ACB offcials in Kota and lodged a complaint against the two policemen, the ASP said.

The accused constable, at the time of verification of the complaint on Wednesday, had already accepted Rs 4,000, he further said.

The accused constable called the complainant to bring the remaining bribe amount on Thursday near Dei police station, where the ACB team led by inspector Naresh Chouhan caught him red-handed and recovered the amount, the ASP said.

The two accused policemen will be produced before an ACB court in Kota on Friday, he added.

