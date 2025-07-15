Ajmer, Jul 15 (PTI) A shop owner and his associate were stabbed to death by their business rivals here over selling mutton and chicken at lower prices, police said on Tuesday.

A group of around 50 men armed with knives, glass bottles and baseball bats stormed Imran's shop on Beawar Road in the Ramganj area. They attacked him and his associate Shahnawaz, leaving them critically injured, police said.

The duo was taken to a hospital where they succumbed to injuries, police said, adding seven shop workers injured in the attack are undergoing treatment, police said.

According to police, the two groups are from the same community and own meat shops in the area.

Additional Superintendent of Police Himanshu Jangid said there were disagreements over the pricing of mutton and chicken, as Imran was selling them at lower rates, and the accused were forcing him to increase the prices.

Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the assailants, he said.

