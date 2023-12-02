Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 2 (ANI): Students of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Gurukul have brought laurels to the Shrine Board by winning a haul of 11 medals in eight events during the three-day North Zone Youth Festival held from November 28-30 at the premises of the Ved Vyas Campus of Central Sanskrit University Balahar, Himachal Pradesh under the aegis of Central Sanskrit University, New Delhi.

In the mega event, around 300 students from Central Sanskrit University and Adarsh Maha Vidyalaya of Sanskrit, along with its various campuses situated in J-K, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, including Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Gurukul, Katra, participated in various competitions.

Also Read | Parliament Winter Session 2023: Three Bills To Replace Criminal Laws Among Many Others Listed for Winter Session.

The events organised during the festival included Rangoli, translation competition, Sanskrit News writing, Computerized Sanskrit, Educational Short Film, Solo Sanskrit Song, Group Song & Dance Competition and various sports events like High Jump, 100/400 Meter Sprint, Badminton, Volleyball, Kabaddi, Kho-Kho, Chess and Wrestling.

As many as 40 students of SMVD Gurukul participated in the event and won two Gold medals in Group Song and Rangoli; three silver medals in Sanskrit News writing, Yogasana and Wrestling; besides secured 06 bronze medals in the categories of Educational Short Film making, Solo Sanskrit Song, Wrestling and High Jump events. The winning students were congratulated by CEO, SMVDSB for this spectacular performance

Also Read | COP28 Summit 2023: After Engagements With World Leaders, Climate Action Initiatives, PM Narendra Modi Wraps Up UAE Visit (Watch Video).

Chairman, SMVDSB (Lt Governor, JK-UT) Manoj Sinha has been a constant force of encouragement and guidance for the advancement of SMVD Gurukul in the field of Sanskrit based education.

Earlier to the commencement of the event, Mahamandleshwar Shri Swami Vishveshvaranand Giriji Maharaj, Chairman, SMVD Gurukul and Member, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board visited the campus at Katra and motivated the students exhorting that they would be serving as an inspiration for the other students and while participating in the forthcoming event should not feel the pressure of expectations and just focus on giving their 100 percent.

Dr Sunil Sharma, Jt Chief Executive Officer also Administrator, SMVD Gurukul also extended his congratulations to the participants nurtured at SMVD Gurukul for their commendable performance and wished them best of luck for all their endeavours.

Noteworthy that SMVD Gurukul has not only kept alive the Vedic and Sanatan traditions in the modern era but also providing a supportive and nurturing environment for its students to excel in sports and other extracurricular activities. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)