Gangtok, Jan 28 (PTI) Leaders of the BJP in Sikkim held a meeting to take stock of the party's organisational strength with an eye on the Lok Sabha polls and assembly elections, which are held simultaneously in the state.

The meeting, held on Saturday, was attended by the party's state president DR Thapa, chief advisor Tseten Tashi Bhutia and other executive members.

At the meeting, the BJP leaders discussed the party's organisational strength, its growth in Sikkim, and the formulation of a comprehensive roadmap for the upcoming elections.

The party's state leadership emphasised the importance of strengthening the organisation at the grass-roots level.

Addressing the gathering, Thapa spoke on the importance of collective responsibility for the growth of the party.

He urged everyone to work together, maintaining that only through concerted efforts the organisation can thrive and achieve its goals.

In the 32-member Sikkim assembly, the BJP has 12 MLAs. It did not win any seat in the last assembly election, in which the SKM came to power.

After the elections, 10 MLAs of the SDF switched over to the BJP, making it the second-largest party in the assembly overnight. Later, the BJP also won by-elections to two seats, taking its tally to 12.

