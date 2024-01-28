New Delhi, January 28: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that it will soon release the answer keys for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) January 2024 examination on its official website, ctet.nic.in. The examination was conducted on January 21, 2024.

Once the answer keys are released, candidates will be able to download them along with their responses from the official website. This will allow candidates to estimate their scores and evaluate their chances of qualifying. UPSSSC PET 2023: Final Answer Key of UP Preliminary Eligibility Test Examination Out at upsssc.gov.in, Know How To Download.

Candidates who are not satisfied with the provisional answer key can submit their objections by paying a fee of Rs 1,000 per question. Each correct answer carries one mark, and there is no penalty for incorrect responses. UGC NET Result 2023: Final Answer Key and Cut-Off List of National Eligibility Test December Examination Out at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, Know Steps To Check.

To pass the exam, candidates are required to score a minimum of 60 per cent marks (55 per cent for reserved categories). The examination was held in 3,418 test centres across 135 cities in the country.

CTET 2024: Steps To Access Provisional Answer Key

Visit the official website at ctet.nic.in On the homepage, locate and click on the "CTET 2024 provisional answer key" link Enter the application number and date of birth to log in and submit The CTET 2024 provisional answer key will be displayed on the screen Download the answer key

For classes 1 to 5, Paper 1 is used to assess teacher eligibility, and for classes 6 to 8, Paper 2 is used. Stay tuned to the official CTET and CBSE websites for the latest updates on the CTET 2024 provisional answer key.

