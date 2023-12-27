Gangtok, Dec 27 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Wednesday paid a courtesy visit to his archrival and predecessor Pawan Kumar Chamling's ancestral house at Yangang to pay condolences on the death of the latter's mother.

Chamling's mother, Asha Rani Chamling, was 97 years old and died at a hospital in Siliguri in West Bengal on Tuesday due to old age-related ailments and her body was brought to Sikkim.

"I paid my last respects to late Smt. Ashrani Chamling, mother of former Chief Minister Shri Pawan Kumar Chamling at their residence in Yangang. My thoughts and prayers are with their family and friends during this difficult time. May her soul rest in eternal peace!" Tamang later posted on Facebook.

Senior cabinet ministers accompanied Tamang to pay respects to the mortal remains of Chamling's mother.

The last rites will be conducted on Thursday.

