Gangtok, Nov 28 (PTI) The Sikkim government has launched the year's fourth and final expedition for a comprehensive assessment of several high-risk lakes located in high altitude areas.

The expedition's focus is on designing robust glacial flood mitigation strategies, according to an official release.

Also Read | Australia Approves Ban on Social Media for Under-16s.

The expedition team is exploring two mitigation proposals -- lowering the lake water level at Shako Chho and a retention structure at Dolma Sampa.

Accordingly, a lake discharge study, subsurface geophysical study, topographical mapping, debri deposition analysis and flood level measurements will be taken up by the expedition team from November 27 to December 5, the release said.

Also Read | Donald Trump a Friend of India and PM Narendra Modi, Don't Foresee Any Problem Whatsoever, Says Piyush Goyal.

In the earlier expeditions, comprehensive assessment of several high-risk lakes was completed.

Additionally, automatic weather and water level monitoring stations have been installed at Shako Chho and South Lhonak Lake with support from the Swiss Development Corporation.

The monitoring stations have started providing daily weather data, water level data, photographs. They also have in-built alert systems in case of sudden water level changes.

The study will help refine mathematical modelling glacial floods and designing of retention structures.

The participants of the expedition include scientists and engineers from the Science and Technology Department, the Mines and Geology Department, National Disaster Management Authority and the United Nations Development Programme, supported by the Indian Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police.

The team's main challenge will be the high altitude of 17,000 feet and sub-zero temperatures. The team has already reached Thangu after offering prayers in the Lachen Monastery, jointly with the Lachen Dzumsa.

This expedition underscores the Sikkim government's commitment to proactively address glacial hazards and safeguarding the communities and the ecosystem, the release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)