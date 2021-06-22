Gangtok, Jun 22 (PTI) Sikkim on Tuesday reported 137 new COVID-19 cases, which took the tally in the state to 19,458, a health department bulletin said.

The death toll rose to 296 as three more patients succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, it said.

Of the new cases, 69 were registered in East Sikkim, 41 in West Sikkim and 27 in South Sikkim.

The Himalayan state now has 2,430 active cases, while 16,481 people have recovered from the disease, the bulletin said.

Altogether, 251 coronavirus-positive patients have migrated to other states.

The state has so far conducted 1,57,542 sample tests for COVID-19, including 857 in the last 24 hours, and the positivity rate stands at 16.2 per cent, it added.

