Gangtok, Feb 27 (PTI) Sikkim reported two new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 39,064, a health department bulletin said on Sunday.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 443 as one more person succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, it said.

The Himalayan state now has 59 active COVID-19 cases, while 37,817 people have recovered from the disease and 745 have migrated to other states, the bulletin said.

Sikkim had reported two new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

A total of 3,25,547 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, including 228 samples in the last 24 hours.

The COVID-19 daily positivity rate now is 0.9 per cent, while the daily recovery rate is 98.7 per cent, it added.

