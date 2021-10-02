Gangtok, Oct 2 (PTI) Sikkim recorded 25 new COVID-19 cases, six less than the previous day, and one more fatality in the last 24 hours, a Health department bulletin said on Saturday.

With this, the coronavirus tally of the Himalayan state increased to 31,507.

East Sikkim registered 15 positive cases followed by six in South Sikkim, three in West Sikkim, and one in North Sikkim.

The state now has 602 active COVID-19 cases while 30,201 people have recovered from the infection, the bulletin said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state increased to 388 as one more person succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours.

As many as 316 coronavirus patients have migrated to other states.

Sikkim's COVID-19 positivity rate and the recovery rate are 5.8 per cent and 96.8 per cent respectively.

A total of 2,50,305 samples have been tested for COVID-19 thus far, including 426 in the last 24 hours.

