Gangtok, Nov 5 (PTI) Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 4,093 as 29 more people tested positive for the virus in the last 24-hours, an official said on Thursday.

Two more persons died due to COVID-19 pushing the death toll 75, the official said.

State Information Education Communication (IEC) member Sonam Bhutia said East Sikkim district reported 23 cases and South Sikkim district six cases.

Sikkim now has 240 active COVID-19 cases, while 3,695 patients have recovered from the disease and 83 others have migrated to other states, Bhutia said.

East Sikkim district has the highest number of 3,052 COVID-19 cases, he said.

A total of 57,421 samples have been tested so far in the state for COVID-19 including 178 samples in the last 24 hours, he added.

