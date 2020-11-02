Gangtok, Nov 2 (PTI) Sikkim reported nine new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the state's tally to 3,967, an official said.

East Sikkim reported eight cases, while South Sikkim accounted for one, he said.

Also Read | Mukesh Ambani Loses Nearly $7 Billion in a Day As Shares of Reliance Industries Tumble Following Drop in Its Quarterly Profit.

There are 239 active cases in the state at present, while 3,573 patients have recovered and 82 others migrated out, he said.

The total number of COVID-19 fatalities stands at 73.

Also Read | School Fee Issue: Private Schools in Rajasthan Call Indefinite Mass Strike From November 5.

Sikkim tested 32 samples for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of tests to 56,731.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)