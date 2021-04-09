Gangtok, Apr 9 (PTI) Sikkim reported six fresh COVID- 19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the coronavirus caseload in the state to 6,329, an official said on Friday.

East Sikkim district reported five new cases and West Sikkim district one, state Information Education and Communication (IEC) member Sonam Bhutia said.

Sikkim currently has 101 active COVID-19 cases, while 5,980 people have recovered from the disease, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state is 136, Bhutia said, adding that 112 patients have migrated to other states.

The state has so far tested 84,852 samples for COVID- 19, including 199 samples in the last 24 hours, he added. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)