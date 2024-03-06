Gangtok, Mar 6 (PTI) The opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, demanding a CBI probe into the assault on former state assembly Speaker KN Rai and another party worker.

Rai and SDF spokesperson SK Timshina were assaulted by unidentified men in Melli town in Namchi district on March 1.

"We are not happy with the pace and progress of the ongoing probe by the Sikkim Police into the attack on Rai," SDF president and former Sikkim chief minister Pawan Kumar Chamling told reporters after submitting a memorandum to the governor.

He said the Sikkim Police have arrested six people for allegedly being involved in the attack on Rai, but had shown "no inclination to find out the mastermind at whose behest the attack on the former speaker was carried out".

Chamling said Rai's condition remains critical and he has been taken to Delhi where he is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The SDF supremo demanded "imposition of the central rule in Sikkim by invoking Article 371(F) (G)", alleging that the law and order in the state has "collapsed completely" in which a free and fair poll is "not possible".

The former chief minister said that the governor gave the SDF delegation a patient hearing and assured that necessary action would be taken.

