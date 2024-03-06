Ahmedabad, March 6: An unusual case has been reported from Gujarat's Ahmedabad, where a 40-year-old man from Satellite lodged a complaint with police on Monday, March 4 alleging that after he conveyed a message through his wife to the woman residing opposite him, advising her not to stare at him, her husband assaulted him with a bat. Kalpesh Rathod asserted that his neighbour Amrish Patel’s wife Hansa Patel, had been ogling him on Saturday morning.

According to a report in Times of India, Rathod who lives at a tenement society and works as a plumber, told his wife Anita, to tell Hansa and her husband that Hansa should refrain from staring at him. Subsequently, Anita called Amrish on Monday afternoon and told him to tell his wife not to ogle at her husband. This infuriated Amrish, who went to Kalpesh’s house and started berating him. Gujarat Shocker: Harassed by Extortionists, 50-Year-Old Man and His Daughter Die by Suicide in Godhra; Police Launch Manhunt To Nab Accused.

Kalpesh then tried to settle the matter amiably by explaining to Amrish what had really happened. Fuming at the incident, Amrish struck Kalpesh with bat several times, leading to grievous injuries. Anita rushed to save her husband when Amrish attacked him with a bat. She called an ambulance and shifted him to Sola Civil Hospital for treatment. Gujarat Shocker: Woman Kills Five-Year-Old Differently-Abled Daughter by Stabbing Her in Neck in Dharwad, Arrested.

Kalpesh has suffered severe injuries to his head and shoulder. He is being treated in hospital and his condition is stable now. A medico-legal case or MLC has been registered by the Satellite police. MLC refers to a situation where medical treatment or attention is sought due to injuries sustained as a result of criminal activity, accidents, or any other legal issues. The Satellite police have commenced the process of gathering statements from the individuals who have been affected as well as from witnesses.

