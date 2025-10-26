Mayurbhanj (Odisha) [India], October 26 (ANI): Biodiversity hotspot Similipal Tiger Reserve is facing severe ecological distress due to rampant illegal stone mining within its eco-sensitive and buffer zones.

The Dukhra range, in particular, has been identified as a hotspot for such illicit activities, which are wreaking havoc on the environment and wildlife.

Due to increased mining activity in the area, various animals are forced to leave their natural habitats and enter human-dominated areas in search of food, water, and shelter. This has led to increased human-wildlife conflicts, posing a significant threat to both human lives and the very survival of these species.

The rarest snakes, which are an integral part of the ecosystem, are also being affected by the mining activities. The destruction of their habitats and the disruption of their natural behaviour patterns are likely to have long-term consequences for the entire ecosystem.

The wildlife is not the only thing affected by illegal stone mining; the environment has also suffered significant degradation. The air pollution caused by mining activities can lead to respiratory problems, cardiovascular diseases, and even cancer. Moreover, dust particles can affect local flora, reducing crop yields and impacting farmers' livelihoods.

The substantial amounts of dust and pollutants released into the air from these mining operations have resulted in severe air pollution in the district. This poses serious health risks, especially for residents of nearby villages and towns.

Local residents are facing severe impacts from blasting dust, including health issues, and are concerned about the increasing presence of wild animals in human habitations. They are demanding action from the administration to ensure their safety. Wildlife activists have also raised their voices.

But the government assures that it will take immediate action against illegal mining in the Similipal Tiger Reserve and respond promptly to protect the wildlife and environment.

Meanwhile, Odisha's Similipal Tiger Reserve has been designated a National Park. The biodiversity hotspot became the state's second national park, after Bhitarkanika, and the 107th in the country. The reserve is renowned for its rich biodiversity and majestic wildlife, including Bengal tigers, Asian elephants, gaur, and Chausingha. Similpal has been part of the UNESCO World Network of Biosphere Reserves since 2009. The park offers various tourist activities, including safaris and nature camps. (ANI)

