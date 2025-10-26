Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 26 (ANI): After Diwali, various states, including Bihar, Assam, and West Bengal, gear up for the celebration of Chhath Puja.

While in Prayagraj, people flocked to the markets for Chhath Puja, the markets of Kolkata are laden with "Chhajj" or winnowing baskets, fruits, and other essential items required for the occasion.

In Lucknow, preparations for Chhath Puja were made on the banks of the Gomti River on Saturday.

Meanwhile, preparations for the occasion were carried out at Kendui Ghat in Bihar, where the women took the initiative to clean the Ghat with broomsticks.

Gaya DCP Dharmendra Bharti assured of the security arrangements, stating that the authorities have kept special attention in light of the upcoming assembly elections to ensure smooth festival celebrations.

"The security arrangements are complete. Elections are underway, but we're paying special attention. All security arrangements have been made, and all representatives have been vetted by the DM, SP, and SSP. There won't be any problems... Preparations have been made to manage traffic as well... We're issuing separate instructions for it..." he said.

In Guwahati, the officials inspected the preparations for the Chhath Puja on the Ghats of the Brahmaputra River on the night of Saturday.

A police official ensured that the safety measures were in coordination with the Puja committees, SDRF, and NDRF.

"We've come here to inspect the security arrangements for the Chhath Puja. We've already held meetings with all the puja committees and are overseeing the security arrangements in coordination with them... We're ensuring the proper safety of all those coming to perform the puja. In coordination with the SDRF and NDRF, we're also checking the water level here. At the Brahmaputra Ghats, we're making full efforts to ensure that no mishap takes place," she said.

The four-day Chhath Mahaparv, dedicated to the worship of the Sun God, began on Saturday with the sacred ritual of Nahay-Khay.

This year, the festival will be celebrated from October 25 to 28, with rituals including Nahay-Khay on Chaturthi Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha, Kharna on Panchami, Chhath Puja on Sashti, and the concluding Usha Arghya on Saptami. (ANI)

