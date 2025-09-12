Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 12 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday lauded the efforts of agencies and security forces towards fighting Naxalism in the state.

CM Sai stated that under his government, the Central security forces and Chhattisgarh Police have been fighting bravely against Naxalism. He also commended the bravery of the forces which were involved in the encounter in Gariaband on Thursday.

On Thursday, security forces neutralised 10 Naxals, including senior commander and Central Committee (CC) member Manoj alias Modem Balkrishna, during an encounter in Gariyaband district.

"Since our government came to power twenty months ago, the Central Security Forces and Chhattisgarh Police have been bravely fighting Naxalism. Ongoing operations continue to bring us success. Yesterday, in a Naxalite encounter in Gariaband, our forces achieved remarkable results. I commend their bravery," CM Sai told reporters.

On Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the elimination of 10 Naxalites in Chhattisgarh during a joint operation by CRPF's Cobra commandos, Chhattisgarh Police, and District Reserve Guard (DRG).

Shah further reiterated the Central government's commitment to eradicate Naxalism from Chhattigarh by March 31, 2026, stating that all the Naxalites should surrender on time.

"Our security forces have achieved another major success against the Naxalites today. In Chhattisgarh, CRPF's Cobra commandos, Chhattisgarh Police, and DRG conducted a joint operation and eliminated 10 notorious Naxalites, including CCM Modem Balakrishna alias Manoj, who carried a bounty of ₹1 crore. The remaining Naxalites should surrender in time. The complete eradication of red terror is certain before March 31st," Shah wrote on 'X'.

On Thursday, Inspector General (IG) Raipur Range, Amresh Mishra, said, "Encounter is underway between security forces and Naxals in Gariaband with intermittent exchange of firing. A few naxals are likely dead."

Recently, in the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, 30 Naxals surrendered and were rehabilitated.

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma said the surrender and rehabilitation of 30 Naxals in Bijapur is the result of the state government's rehabilitation policy, the efforts of security forces, and ongoing development workHe also urged Naxals to join the mainstream and improve their lives. (ANI)

