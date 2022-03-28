New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday paid a surprise visit to a government school on Pandara Road here to check the progress of academic activities in the school, according to a statement.

During the visit, Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, discussed studies with the students and learned about their experiences of Happiness and Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum classes from them.

Sisodia also attended the Happiness Class in the school to check on the learning process being followed, the statement said.

The students said they are being taught mindfulness and the art of happiness through various classroom activities. They said they have been able to concentrate on their studies in a better way after attending these sessions.

To guide students for making informed career choices, students at SKV, Pandara Road are being assisted by experts through 'Career Conclave', according to the statement.

Education and Vocational Guidance Counsellors (EVGC) at the Conclave are providing career as well as educational related counselling to students of Class 12.

This Career Conclave is also open to students of nearby government schools for career counselling.

SKV students also added that they have been able to learn many new things with the help of Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum (EMC) and Business Blasters Programme, which was very different from routine subjects. This has helped them develop better communication skills, decision making skills, critical thinking skills to resolve problems of the future, the statement said.

