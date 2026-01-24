Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Defending champions Manchester City host bottom-of-the-table Wolverhampton Wanderers on 24 January, at the Etihad Stadium in Premier League 2025-26. After a challenging week that saw a 2–0 derby defeat to Manchester United and a shock 3–1 Champions League loss to Bodø/Glimt, Pep Guardiola’s side is under significant pressure to secure a win and close the seven-point gap behind league leaders Arsenal. EPL 2025–26: Ruben Amorim to Enzo Maresca, List of English Premier League Managers Sacked in the Ongoing Season.

Manchester City enters this fixture in an uncharacteristic slump, winless in their last four Premier League matches. The team currently sits in second place with 43 points, but recent defensive frailties have seen them slip further away from the top spot. Guardiola has called for a "reaction" from his squad following the midweek disappointment in Norway, where the players took the rare step of refunding travelling fans.

In contrast, Wolves arrive at the Etihad as the league's basement club but buoyed by a sudden upturn in form. Rob Edwards' side is unbeaten in their last five matches across all competitions, including a resilient 1–1 draw against Manchester United. While they remain 14 points adrift of safety, their recent defensive solidity—keeping two clean sheets in their last three league games—suggests a more competitive outing than their league position implies.

Manchester City vs Wolves Facts

Feature Details Tournament Premier League 2025–26 (Matchweek 23) Date Saturday, 24 January 2026 Venue Etihad Stadium, Manchester Kick-off Time 20:30 IST Referee Farai Hallam City Captain Kyle Walker / Kevin De Bruyne Wolves Captain Mario Lemina TV Channel (India) Star Sports Network Live Stream (India) Jio Hotstar

How to Watch Manchester City vs Wolves Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Premier League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: JioHotstar will provide live streaming of Premier League 2025–26 matches, with Star Sports Network being the official broadcast partner. Fans can watch the Man City vs Wolves match live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Telecast: The Star Sports Network is expected to broadcast the match on its Star Sports Select HD TV channels, subject to scheduling.

Due to the traditional Saturday 15:00 blackout rule in the United Kingdom, the match will not be broadcast live on domestic television. Lionel Messi To Join Liverpool? Inter Miami Star Linked with Sensational January Loan Move

Manchester City vs Wolves Team News and Key Players

The headlines for Manchester City surround the expected debut of centre-back Marc Guehi, who completed a £20 million move from Crystal Palace this week. His arrival is timely, as City continues to navigate a defensive crisis with Ruben Dias, John Stones, and Josko Gvardiol all sidelined. Rodri is available to anchor the midfield despite his European red card, while Erling Haaland, who has scored 10 goals in past meetings against Wolves, leads the line.

For Wolves, the injury list remains stable. Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Toti Gomes are still unavailable due to hamstring issues, though Bellegarde has returned to light training. Youngster Mateus Mané, who has been a standout performer since December, is expected to support Hwang Hee-chan and Jorgen Strand Larsen in attack.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports Network). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 24, 2026 01:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).