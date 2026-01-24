Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Liverpool travel to the Vitality Stadium on 24 January, looking to secure their first Premier League 2025-26 victory of 2026. Despite a dominant 3–0 midweek win over Marseille in the Champions League, Arne Slot’s side has drawn all four of their league matches since the turn of the year. They face an AFC Bournemouth side currently sitting 15th in the table and struggling for consistency, having won just once in their last 14 outings across all competitions. EPL 2025–26: Ruben Amorim to Enzo Maresca, List of English Premier League Managers Sacked in the Ongoing Season.

The major boost for the visiting side is the return of Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian forward made his first appearance since the Africa Cup of Nations during the midweek European fixture and is expected to make his first Premier League start since December. His return is timely for a Liverpool side that has struggled to convert draws into wins during his absence.

However, the Reds are still grappling with a significant injury list. Alexander Isak remains sidelined with a broken leg, while Conor Bradley is out for the season. Ibrahima Konate is also expected to miss the fixture following a family bereavement. Manager Arne Slot has rated Federico Chiesa as a "50/50" chance after the Italian winger picked up a knock during a midweek training session.

AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool Facts

Feature Details Tournament Premier League 2025–26 (Matchweek 23) Date Saturday, 24 January 2026 Venue Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth Kick-off Time 23:00 IST Referee Michael Salisbury Bournemouth Form D-L-W-L-D Liverpool Form W-D-D-D-D Live Stream (India) JioHotstar TV Channels (India) Star Sports Select

How to Watch AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Premier League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: JioHotstar will provide live streaming of Premier League 2025–26 matches, with Star Sports Network being the official broadcast partner. Fans can watch the AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool match live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Telecast: The Star Sports Network is expected to broadcast the match on its Star Sports Select HD TV channels, subject to scheduling.

Due to the traditional Saturday 15:00 blackout rule in the United Kingdom, the match will not be broadcast live on domestic television. Lionel Messi To Join Liverpool? Inter Miami Star Linked with Sensational January Loan Move

AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool Team News and Key Players

Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth side is facing its own selection headache. The Cherries will be without Marcus Tavernier, who sustained a hamstring injury during Monday’s 1–1 draw with Brighton. He joins a crowded treatment room that includes Tyler Adams, Justin Kluivert, and David Brooks.

There is some positive news for the hosts, as Turkish striker Enes Unal has returned to training and may feature in the matchday squad. Additionally, fans may get a first look at winter signing Alex Toth, the Hungarian midfielder who joined from Ferencváros earlier this week and is available for selection.

