Hyderabad, May 19 (PTI) The sister of a 28-year-old man from Hyderabad, who was arrested for allegedly planning to carry out blasts, claimed on Monday that her brother is "innocent" and is being falsely implicated in the case.

Andhra Pradesh police, in coordination with their Telangana counterparts, conducted a joint operation that led to the arrest of Siraj Ur Rehman and Syed Sameer, both from Hyderabad, who are suspected of plotting blasts in the city.

They were shifted to Visakhapatnam Central Jail on Monday, after a Vizianagaram court remanded them to 14 days of judicial custody, police said.

Syed Sameer's family members, who live in Bhoiguda, Secunderabad, said he works as a lift technician.

"My brother is innocent. Whatever is being reported in the news is not correct. He could never do such a thing. These are just rumours—my brother is being framed," claimed Syed Sameer's sister, Aliya Begum, speaking to PTI Videos.

She appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, and AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi to ensure justice for her brother.

Aliya Begum said that on the evening of May 16, when Syed Sameer had just returned home from work, the police picked him up. They also searched the house but found "nothing", she added.

Further, she claimed, "India is our country—why would we do something like that? Stop spreading false rumours and don't malign my brother."

Responding to reports that many people from the Old City used to visit their home, she asked, "Is it wrong for people to come to our house?"

"We are just three family members—my mother, my brother, and I. We are poor people. I haven't eaten since last Friday because I only have one brother. We don't have a father," Begum added.

Earlier, police said that explosives, including ammonia, sulphur, and aluminium powder, were seized from Sameer's premises during the search.

Rehman (29), a resident of Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh, was detained following a tip-off. During interrogation, he revealed details that led to the detention of Syed Sameer.

Police have registered a case under Sections 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act; Sections 13 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA); and Sections 113, 147, 148, 149, and 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

