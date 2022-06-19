Panaji, Jun 19 (PTI) A Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing illegal land grabbing arrested a man in connection with the fraudulent transfer of 60-70 properties in North Goa using forged documents, an officer said on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police (crime branch/SIT) Nidhin Visan told reporters that the SIT has taken up the investigation of two cases of land grabbing.

“The role of Vikrant Shetty came to light during the investigation and he was arrested on Saturday,” he said.

This is the first arrest made by the SIT investigating land grabbing cases.

He said that prima facie, at least 60-70 properties in the North Goa district were found transferred in the name of prospective buyers through forged documents.

Shetty was remanded in police custody for five days by the court in Mapusa.

