Shimla, Mar 15 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Police constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Saturday to probe into the attack on former Congress MLA Bamber Thakur in which he and a security officer received bullet injuries.

Also Read | Gujarat: 4 Children, Aged Between 8 and 14, Drown in Village Pond in Kutch District; One Missing.

According to an order issued here, the SIT would be headed by DIG Soumya Sambasivan and have the SP of Baddi Sandeep Dhawal, DSP Chander Paul and Inspector Harnam Singh as its members.

The probe by the team would be supervised by Additional Director General of Police Gyaneshwar Singh, it said.

Also Read | Gas Leak Tragedy in Uttar Pradesh: Couple Dies of Asphyxiation Caused by Geyser Gas Leakage in Hapur.

Thakur was attacked by four bike-borne assailants at his residence in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur on Friday afternoon. He was sitting in the courtyard of his wife's government accommodation when the attackers fired 12 rounds, police said.

He and his personal security officer were injured in the incident and taken to a hospital. Thakur suffered a bullet injury in his leg.

A case of attempt to murder under BNS section 109 and section 3(5) (criminal act done by multiple people), and the Arms Act has been registered against unknown people.

Thakur on Saturday alleged that he was shot at by drug smugglers who had the support of local BJP legislator Trilok Jamwal. He also alleged that Jamwal and the BJP were "protecting" the attackers.

Reacting to the allegations, the state BJP's media in-charge Karan Nanda accused Thakur of trying to gain "political mileage" out of the incident and tarnish the image of the Bilaspur MLA.

Jamwal condemned the attack on Thakur and demanded an impartial enquiry into the incident. He also threatened to call for a bandh in Bilaspur on Monday if the accused were not arrested by Sunday evening.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu met Thakur and assured him that stern action would be taken against the attackers.

Superintendent of Police Sandeep Dhawal said investigations into the attack on Thakur were underway. Some people have been detained based on evidence gathered, CCTV footage and inputs from social media, the police officer said.

"The accused are yet to be identified as they were from outside the state. They would be nabbed soon," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)