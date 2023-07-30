New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MP ET Mohammed Basheer on Sunday said the situation in Manipur is very hellish and urged people there to restore peace and harmony.

While talking to ANI, Mohammed Basheer said that the leaders of the delegations who visited the violence-hit Manipur will consolidate their findings and will make use of them in the Parliament discussions.

Also Read | Amanda Bynes Checks Into New Mental Health Treatment Centre To Continue Working on Her Illness.

“In brief, what we are saying is - the situation there is really hellish. People are suffering. We will consolidate all our findings and submit them and we will make use of them in the Parliament discussions. Our visit was meaningful and we were able to understand the ground reality. We met the Governor and gave her a detailed memorandum, we appealed that normalcy should be restored,” ET Mohammed Basheer said.

The 21-member multi-party delegation of MPs of the Opposition’s Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) that was in Manipur over the weekend to assess the situation in the strife-torn state since May 3 returned to New Delhi on Sunday.

Also Read | 'Pakistan Forgot Who Is Our PM During Uri, Pulwama Attacks': Home Minister Amit Shah Slams UPA's Meek Response to Terror Attacks (Watch Video).

After returning to the national capital, most MPs who were part of the delegation had a similar complaint — “the pathetic condition of the relief camps” where those hit by the violence across the states are living currently.

On the first day of their two-day whirlwind tour, the opposition MPs visited several relief camps in Imphal, Moirang in Bishnupur district and Churachandpur and met victims of ethnic clashes.

On Sunday, leaders met Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhawan and handed over a memorandum to her and requested her to restore peace and harmony by taking all effective measures, "where justice should be the cornerstone".

"In order to bring peace and harmony, rehabilitation and resettlement of the affected persons is most urgent. You are also requested to apprise the Union Government of the complete breakdown of law and order in Manipur for the last 89 days so as to enable them to intervene in the precarious situation in Manipur to restore peace and normalcy," the memorandum reads. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)