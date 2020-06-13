Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Situation on Borders with China Under Control: Army Chief

Agency News PTI| Jun 13, 2020 11:48 AM IST
Dehradun, Jun 13 (PTI) Army chief General M M Naravane on Saturday said the situation on India's borders with China was under control and expressed hope that the ongoing dialogue will settle all the perceived differences between the two countries.

"I would like to assure everyone that the entire situation along our borders with China is under control. We are having a series of talks which started with Corps Commander level talks which was followed up with meetings at the local level between commanders of equivalent ranks, " he told reporters on the sidelines of the Indian Military Academy's Passing Out Parade here.

Naravane said the ongoing dialogue will sort out all the perceived differences between the two countries.

"As a result a lot of disengagement has taken place and we are hopeful that through the continued dialogue that we are having, all perceived differences that we (India and China) have will be set to rest," the Army chief said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

