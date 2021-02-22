Srinagar, Feb 22 (PTI) Police on Monday arrested six persons, including a doctor, for allegedly terminating the pregnancy of a minor rape victim in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Police received information from the liaisoning officer deputed with the minor rape victim that she was subjected to compulsive delivery of a baby by an unidentified doctor and that the infant might have been killed during such illegal procedure, a police spokesman said.

Subsequently, a case was registered and investigation was taken up, he said.

"The victim girl revealed that her family members took her to accused doctor's clinic in Sopore where she was subjected to illegal termination of pregnancy,” the spokesman said.

“The accused doctor, identified as Dr. Ghulam Nabi Bhat, was subsequently arrested," he said.

Further investigation into this gruesome crime also led to the arrest of five other persons who had assisted the doctor, the spokesman said.

They have been identified as Altaf Khan, his wife Ulfat, Haseena Begum, Bashir Ahmad Kumar and Afrooza.

The spokesman said investigation in the case is going on and more arrests are expected.

