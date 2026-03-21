Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 21 (ANI): Ghaziabad police have arrested six individuals and detained nine juveniles for filming railway and security sites and sharing the footage abroad, with interrogation revealing they were guided by a foreign handler to install solar-powered, SIM-based CCTV cameras at strategic locations.

Additional Commissioner of Ghaziabad, Raj Karan Nayyar, said the arrests were made on March 14 by the Kaushambi police in Ghaziabad.

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"On 14 March, Kaushambi police in Ghaziabad arrested six people for filming railway and security sites and sharing them abroad. A SIT later detained nine more and sent them to a Juvenile Justice Home.

He further said that Special Investigation Team (SIT) Interrogation revealed the accused were guided by a foreign handler.

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"Interrogation revealed they were guided by a foreign handler to install solar-powered, SIM-based CCTV cameras, two of which were recovered. The SIT is probing their funding, methods, and associates," said Nayyar.

The investigation is ongoing, and further details are awaited as the SIT continues its probe into the case. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)