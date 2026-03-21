Panaji, March 21: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) officially announced the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) or Class 12 results today, March 21. Declared during a 5:00 PM press conference at the board’s headquarters in Porvorim, the results show an impressive overall pass percentage of 92.9 per cent.

Out of the 17,283 students who appeared for the exams across Arts, Commerce, Science, and Vocational streams, a total of 16,067 candidates successfully cleared the examination. How To Check CTET February 2026 Result at ctet.nic.in.

Stream-wise Performance and Statistics

This year's results reflect a strong academic showing across all disciplines. Female students outperformed their male counterparts, with 8,529 girls passing compared to 7,538 boys. The distribution of students across streams was as follows:

Science: 5,428 students

5,428 students Commerce: 5,313 students

5,313 students Arts: 4,110 students

4,110 students Vocational: 2,432 students

The theory examinations were conducted between February 10 and February 27, 2026, while practical exams took place earlier in January. This year's announcement comes significantly earlier than in 2025, when results were released on March 27.

How to Check Goa Board HSSC Result 2026 Online

Students can now access their digital scorecards through the board's official portals. To view the results, follow these steps:

Visit the official website: gbshse.in or results.gbshsegoa.net.

Navigate to the 'HSSC Result 2026' link on the homepage.

Enter your Seat Number, School Index Number, and Registration ID (as mentioned on your admit card).

Complete the captcha verification and click 'Submit'.

View, download, and print your provisional marksheet for future reference.

Alternative Methods: SMS and DigiLocker

In instances of high web traffic or limited internet connectivity, the board has provided an SMS facility. Students can receive their marks by sending a message in the following format:

Type GOA12SEAT NUMBER and send it to 56263 or 58888.

Additionally, students can fetch their digital marksheets and passing certificates through the DigiLocker app using their Aadhaar-linked mobile number. GATE COAP 2026 Schedule Released; Check Round 1 and Other Dates Here.

Important Note on Goa Board HSSC Result 2026 Marksheets

The results published online are provisional. Respective schools will begin distributing the consolidated official marksheets starting from March 25, 2026. Students are advised to verify all details on their online scorecard - including name, seat number, and subject-wise grades - and report any discrepancies to their school authorities immediately.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (results.gbshsegoa.net). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2026 05:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).