Yamuna Nagar (Haryana) [India], November 10 (ANI): Six people died allegedly after consuming spurious liquor in Haryana's Yamunanagar, police officials said.

"In the afternoon on Wednesday, we received the information that a youth had died after consuming alcohol. After this information, the team reached there and talked to the concerned doctor and relatives," Ganga Ram Punia, Yamunanagar Superintendent of Police (SP), said on Wednesday.

Yamunanagar SP said that a few accused have been identified and some have been arrested and they being interrogated.

"In this case, we have identified a few accused, and some have been arrested. They are being interrogated. According to the information that we have received till now, one person died in the hospital and two people have been admitted to the hospital. On this matter, we have raided many places, and we have got many important pieces of evidence too," he added.

A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 308, 302, 120-B and under Sections of the Punjab Excise (Haryana Amendment Bill), the Punjab Excise Act and Copyright Acts, he added.

SP Punia also said that the teams have also collected empty bottles and other evidence at the house of the deceased in the villages.

Meanwhile, one of the deceased's wives, Champa Devi on Thursday said, "My husband, Suresh Kumar, passed away after consuming liquor. I really don't know where he drank the liquor. Around six people have died. The culprits should be punished."

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

