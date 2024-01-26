Kohima, Jan 26 (PTI) At least six workers were charred to death and four critically injured in a fire accident inside an illegal coal mine in Nagaland's Wokha district, an official said.

The incident took place at Richanyan village under Bhandari sub-division of Wokha district around 1pm on January 25, Bhandari MLA Achumbemo Kikon told PTI here on Friday.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality Continues To Be 'Severe' at Some Stations in National Capital.

Kikon, who is in Bhandari to take stock of the situation, said the workers, all from Assam, were engaged in digging inside the illegal rat-hole mine when there was a fire killing six of them and critically injuring four others.

The injured were rushed to a hospital in Dimapur, an official said.

Also Read | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Likely To Form New Government With BJP's Support Next Week.

Expressing concern on such illegal coal mines in Bhandari, the MLA urged the state department to take stringent steps to stop such mines.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)