India News | Six More COVID-19 Cases in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar, May 24 (PTI) Six more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, taking the total number of active cases in the district to twenty-one, an official said on Sunday.

The fresh cases include five migrant workers who had recently returned from Tamil Nadu and were staying in a quarantine centre, said Muzaffarnagar DM Selva Kumari J.

Another new positive case is an 83-year-old woman who had approached a hospital for dialysis and tested positive for novel coronavirus, the district magistrate said.

All the six patients have been shifted to Medical College, Begarazpur and the locality where the old woman was staying has been sealed, officials said.

