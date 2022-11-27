Chandrapur (Maharashtra) [India], November 27 (ANI): Several passengers are feared injured after a portion of the foot-over bridge collapsed at Balharshah Junction railway station in Chandrapur.

No causality has been reported so far.

Also Read | Mangaluru Autorickshaw Blast Case: Karnataka Police Conduct Searches at Multiple Places in Tamil Nadu.

Further reports are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)