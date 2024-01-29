Itanagar, Jan 29 (PTI) Yangsen Matey, son of former Khonsa West MLA Yumsem Matey said he will contest the assembly polls from his father's constituency.

Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh are due this year.

Also Read | Nalgonda Road Accident: Five Members of Two Families Killed After Truck Rams Into Car in Telangana.

Yangsen's father represented the Khonsa West seat in Tirap district.

Yangsen, who recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday said he is hopeful that he will get the party ticket to contest the assembly polls.

Also Read | Tiger Spotted in Sitapur: Wild Cat Enters BJP Leader Munindra Awasthi’s Farmhouse in Uttar Pradesh, Search Operation Underway.

Twenty-nine-year-old Yangsen said, "I want to unite the people, especially Noctes and Ollos. I want to shed the political differences among the people and bring them together, which was my father's dream also."

He appealed to people not to fight against each other due to political and ideological differences.

Yumsem Matey was shot dead by unknown assailants near the Indo-Myanmar border in the Lazu circle of the district on December 16, last year.

On December 21 the state government handed over the case to the National Investigation Agency.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)