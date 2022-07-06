New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) A small portion of a parapet between the post-operative ward and medical superintendent office collapsed in Kasturba Hospital on Wednesday, prompting the civic authorities to order a safety audit of the building.

According to civic authorities, no one was hurt in the incident.

“A brick wall railing collapsed and fell along with parapet and plaster from the back side of post-operative ward on the third floor of administrative block of Kasturba Hospital on Tuesday. There was no injury to any patient/attendants and no damage was incurred to any equipment, machine etc.,” the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said in a statement.

It added that the staff present on duty immediately closed the affected area to prevent any mis-happening.

A senior MCD official said the medical superintendent of the hospital brought the matter immediately in the notice of the executive engineer (works department) after the collapse of the wall portion.

The official said that necessary directions have been given to conduct the structure safety audit and take remedial measures.

Kasturba Hospital is a major maternity hospital located in the Delhi's walled city area.

