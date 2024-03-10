New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): The Union Minister of Minority Affairs and Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani, on Sunday laid the foundation stone for 38 projects with a total estimated cost of Rs 225 crore approved under Buddhist Development Plan under the aegis of Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram in the States of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Keeping in view the present Government's concept of ''Virasat ke sath Vikas' and 'Virasat ka sanvardhan', Smriti Irani announced financial assistance of Rs 30 Crores for strengthening 'Centre for Advance Studies in Buddhist Studies of the University of Delhi' for academic collaboration, promoting research, preservation of language, translation of transcripts and skill upgradation of Buddhist population, according to the Ministry of Minority Affairs press release.

Also Read | India, EFTA Ink Free Trade Agreement; USD 100 Billion Investment Target in Next 15 Years To Facilitate Creation of One Million Jobs.

The Foundation Stone was laid by the Union Minister via a virtual platform from Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi.

In addition, this event has been ceremoniously conducted in the respective states and the UT also in the presence of Prem Sing Tamang, Chief Minister, Government of Sikkim, Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Earth Sciences, John Barla, Minister of State of Minority Affairs, Government of India, and various Ministers in the respective States, Members of Parliament, Members of Legislative Assemblies and other dignitaries.

Also Read | Telangana: Two Head Constables Save Man's Life by Giving Him CPR in Rangareddy District.

Taking another step ahead towards the Government of India's commitment to the development of minorities with the "Whole of Government" approach with a specific focus on the Buddhist Communities primarily in the far-flung border areas in the States of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and the Union Territory of Ladakh and with the prime objective to secularize the traditional theological education with an additional provision of modern education and the professional/Vocational and skill development courses for the young Buddhist population in these areas, the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs has come up with a program viz. Buddhist Development Plan (BDP).

This program would be implemented by converging various ongoing schemes of the Ministry such as PMJVK, PM-Vikas, and Scholarship as well as the programs and the schemes being administered by NMDFC and those relevant in other Ministries.

The program includes provisions for awareness campaigns to ensure that such schemes and programs are within reach of the Buddhist communities in the mentioned five states.

Aligned with the purpose of 'Viksit Bharat', Smriti Irani said that the Institutes like Central Institute of Buddhist Studies (CIBS), the Centre for Advance Studies in Buddhist Studies of the University of Delhi and other prominent institutes should collaborate for integrated development in a circuit to conserve the Buddhist cultural heritage and knowledge along with providing them modern education. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)